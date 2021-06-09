Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.