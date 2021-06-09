Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $810,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.