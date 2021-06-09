Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,289. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

RGEN opened at $182.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

