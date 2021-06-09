Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 122,629 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

