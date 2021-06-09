Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 45,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 440,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

BBAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $843.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.