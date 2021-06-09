Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.49. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 100,064 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.68%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $5,106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
