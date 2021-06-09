Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.49. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 100,064 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $5,106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

