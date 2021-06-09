Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.95 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $157.50 million and approximately $59.95 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.69 or 0.00021119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00068896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00925956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.29 or 0.09113105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00049870 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

