Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.08. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 171,826 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

