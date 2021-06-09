Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.96

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and traded as high as $29.30. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 47,298 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 964 shares of company stock valued at $27,358. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

