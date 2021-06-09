Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 6,964 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JKS opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JKS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

