Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 1,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,021,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
