Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 1,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,021,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

