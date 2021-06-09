Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 250 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barbara Vaughn Scherer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.85. 415,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,123. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.68 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.