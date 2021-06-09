Barclays Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GIII. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of GIII opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

