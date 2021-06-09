Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

BCS opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

