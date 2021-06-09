Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

GASNY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.