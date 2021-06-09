Barings LLC Buys New Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

