Base Protocol Price Hits $1.55 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $177,732.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.52 or 0.00944706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.09285329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00050440 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,053,221 coins and its circulating supply is 737,681 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

