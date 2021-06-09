Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BTE traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.11. 2,194,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

