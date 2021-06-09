Bellevue Group AG Buys 62,897 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $39,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.19. 2,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.