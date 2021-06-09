Bellevue Group AG Has $200.12 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49,280.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,182,000 after buying an additional 322,293 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,396,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,095. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.