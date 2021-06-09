Bellevue Group AG Increases Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Myovant Sciences worth $106,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. 1,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,722. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,755.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,725 shares of company stock worth $1,711,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

