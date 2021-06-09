Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 2,564.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.45% of Revolution Medicines worth $48,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

RVMD traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,270 shares of company stock valued at $21,233,129 over the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

