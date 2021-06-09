Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Petra Diamonds stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 5,686,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.49. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
