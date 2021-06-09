Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Petra Diamonds stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 5,686,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.49. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

