Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 3614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Specifically, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.