Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1,291.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

