Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1,005.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGS opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

