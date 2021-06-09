Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $867,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

