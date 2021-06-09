Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.05

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 413615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The stock has a market cap of $556.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

