BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BEST updated its FY 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

BEST stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

