Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.