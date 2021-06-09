BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.23

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 12555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

