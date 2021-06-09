BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Up to $44.36

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.36, but opened at $46.49. BioAtla shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

