Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.34.

Biogen stock opened at $395.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

