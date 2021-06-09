BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 166.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1.07 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.70 or 0.99776255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009716 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.