Bitcloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $718,282.38 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,955.81 or 0.99988765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.01042808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00387229 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00486387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00073959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004172 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,750,326 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars.

