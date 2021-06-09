Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $3,525.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00174848 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.