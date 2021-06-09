Bitradio Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $59,592.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00575732 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,092,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,092,549 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

