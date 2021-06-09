BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 7.6%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.92. 1,355,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,345,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

