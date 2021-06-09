BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,898,457 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream worth $342,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

