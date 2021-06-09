BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of Gold Fields worth $319,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 55.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

