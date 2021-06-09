BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.40% of Hilltop worth $348,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hilltop by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

