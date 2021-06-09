BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $351,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.