BlackRock Inc. Sells 142,509 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,360,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $359,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $14,989,069.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,989,069.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,878,330 shares of company stock worth $85,569,059. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

