BlitzPredict Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,799.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048053 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

