B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut B&M European Value Retail to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Peel Hunt cut B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.31.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

