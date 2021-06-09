BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 324.30 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The firm has a market cap of £347.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.40.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile
