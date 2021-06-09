BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 324.30 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The firm has a market cap of £347.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.40.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

