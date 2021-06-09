BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 10,573 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

