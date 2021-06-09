BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 15,014 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,014.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

