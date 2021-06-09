BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 494.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $35.04.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock worth $1,026,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

