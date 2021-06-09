BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 82,658 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 88.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $529,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock valued at $40,614,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

